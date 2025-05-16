Insider Selling: Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Director Sells 5,500 Shares of Stock

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) Director James Carl Stewart sold 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $32,890.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 999,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,978,528.92. The trade was a 0.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

James Carl Stewart also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Patterson-UTI Energy alerts:

On Friday, March 7th, James Carl Stewart sold 48,149 shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $357,265.58.

Patterson-UTI Energy Price Performance

Shares of PTEN stock opened at $6.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.72. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.12 and a 52-week high of $11.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.48 and a beta of 1.33.

Patterson-UTI Energy Announces Dividend

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a positive return on equity of 0.81% and a negative net margin of 18.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -12.31%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Patterson-UTI Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PTEN. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 22,096,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $182,518,000 after purchasing an additional 2,123,659 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,954,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,046,000 after acquiring an additional 7,989,877 shares during the period. ARGA Investment Management LP raised its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. ARGA Investment Management LP now owns 12,784,573 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $105,089,000 after acquiring an additional 2,569,713 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,717,431 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $96,317,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in Patterson-UTI Energy by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 7,321,667 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $60,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,743,241 shares in the last quarter. 97.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Patterson-UTI Energy from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.32.

View Our Latest Report on PTEN

Patterson-UTI Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Patterson-UTI Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.