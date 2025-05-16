Numerai GP LLC Acquires New Shares in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Numerai GP LLC acquired a new position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 6,712 shares of the natural resource company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $784,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,104 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 25,714 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 3,728 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 487.8% during the 4th quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 723 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 80.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:FCX opened at $38.47 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $55.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.65. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.66 and a 1-year high of $55.24. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $39.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.42 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.01. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 7.42% and a return on equity of 7.50%. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Freeport-McMoRan’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.79%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on FCX. Dbs Bank upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Hsbc Global Res raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price (up from $48.00) on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.36.

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

