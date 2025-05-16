Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $2.90 Million in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,898,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter worth about $149,468,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 7,967.8% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 279,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,643,000 after purchasing an additional 275,606 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 134.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 373,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $94,474,000 after purchasing an additional 214,087 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 146.2% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 335,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $84,916,000 after buying an additional 199,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at $29,271,000. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jones Lang LaSalle alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

JLL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James upped their target price on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

Jones Lang LaSalle Trading Down 0.3%

Shares of JLL stock opened at $235.28 on Friday. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $192.94 and a fifty-two week high of $288.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $232.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $254.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 1.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The firm had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. Jones Lang LaSalle’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Jones Lang LaSalle

(Free Report)

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JLL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jones Lang LaSalle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.