Nomura Holdings Inc. Sells 127,159 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. lowered its stake in AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN – Free Report) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,159 shares during the quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $4,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversify Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in AstraZeneca by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Diversify Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 25.9% during the 4th quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,949 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 143,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,433,000 after purchasing an additional 7,341 shares in the last quarter. Asio Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Asio Capital LLC now owns 53,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after purchasing an additional 5,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 730,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,875,000 after purchasing an additional 74,529 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.35% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AZN. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. UBS Group raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on AstraZeneca in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

NASDAQ AZN opened at $67.96 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $70.57 and a 200-day moving average of $69.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. AstraZeneca PLC has a 1-year low of $61.24 and a 1-year high of $87.68. The firm has a market cap of $210.76 billion, a PE ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.40.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.14. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 32.23% and a net margin of 13.01%. The firm had revenue of $13.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that AstraZeneca PLC will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

AstraZeneca PLC, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, manufacture, and commercialization of prescription medicines. The company’s marketed products include Tagrisso, Imfinzi, Lynparza, Calquence, Enhertu, Orpathys, Truqap, Zoladex, Faslodex, Farxiga, Brilinta, Lokelma, Roxadustat, Andexxa, Crestor, Seloken, Onglyza, Bydureon, Fasenra, Breztri, Symbicort, Saphnelo, Tezspire, Pulmicort, Bevespi, and Daliresp for cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and oncology.

