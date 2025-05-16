Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $2.86 Million in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 76,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,864,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp lifted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 13,651 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in American Homes 4 Rent by 140.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,859,115 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,086,835 shares in the last quarter. Land & Buildings Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent in the fourth quarter valued at $27,610,000. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 34.3% in the fourth quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC now owns 288,793 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after acquiring an additional 73,793 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,973,969 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $73,838,000 after purchasing an additional 38,962 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

American Homes 4 Rent Trading Up 2.3%

American Homes 4 Rent stock opened at $38.28 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $36.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.46. American Homes 4 Rent has a 52 week low of $31.68 and a 52 week high of $41.41. The stock has a market cap of $14.17 billion, a PE ratio of 35.44, a P/E/G ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

American Homes 4 Rent Dividend Announcement

American Homes 4 Rent ( NYSE:AMH Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $459.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.00 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 5.33%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. American Homes 4 Rent’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other American Homes 4 Rent news, Director Jack E. Corrigan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.42 per share, for a total transaction of $93,680.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,040. This represents a 50.00% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Sara H. Vogt-Lowell sold 42,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $1,657,925.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,214 shares in the company, valued at $3,870,338.14. The trade was a 29.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 6.32% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AMH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $39.00 to $40.00 in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $37.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.86.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AMH

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

(Free Report)

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating of single-family homes as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.