Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $4.24 Million Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Nomura Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 79.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239,683 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $4,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Xcel Energy by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 73,831,988 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,985,136,000 after purchasing an additional 953,002 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 43.6% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,762,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,401,901,000 after buying an additional 6,306,380 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,291,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,538,000 after buying an additional 1,022,194 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 15.9% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 17,613,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,246,000 after buying an additional 2,422,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,178,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,223,000 after buying an additional 616,853 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Xcel Energy

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Devin W. Stockfish bought 2,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $68.93 per share, for a total transaction of $149,578.10. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,007 shares in the company, valued at $207,272.51. This represents a 259.26% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Price Performance

Shares of Xcel Energy stock opened at $71.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $69.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.65. Xcel Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $51.97 and a fifty-two week high of $73.38.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.11). Xcel Energy had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Xcel Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley set a $79.00 target price on shares of Xcel Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com raised shares of Xcel Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. UBS Group raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $73.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Xcel Energy from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.00.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

