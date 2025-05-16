Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $5.02 Million Position in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 33,006 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,020,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned 0.10% of Insight Enterprises at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NSIT. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Insight Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at $2,494,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Insight Enterprises during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $532,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Insight Enterprises by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 143,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $21,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,653 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Insight Enterprises by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 82,198 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $12,502,000 after acquiring an additional 1,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Insight Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $449,000.

Get Insight Enterprises alerts:

Insight Enterprises Price Performance

Shares of NSIT opened at $134.60 on Friday. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $228.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $141.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $154.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a PE ratio of 20.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.18.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.37 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 9.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on NSIT. Barrington Research cut their target price on shares of Insight Enterprises from $205.00 to $164.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Insight Enterprises from $193.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

(Free Report)

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology, hardware, software, and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers modern platforms/infrastructure that manages and supports cloud and data platforms, modern networks, and edge technologies; cybersecurity solutions automates and connects modern platform securely; data and artificial intelligence modernizes data platforms and architectures, and build data analytics and AI solutions; modern workplace and apps; and intelligent edge solutions that gathers and utilizes data for real-time decision making.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Insight Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insight Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.