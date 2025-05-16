NorthRock Partners LLC Has $634,000 Position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 16.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 452 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $634,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brooklyn FI LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 6,384.8% in the fourth quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 4,400,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,582,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,864 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 21,217.5% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,034,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,109,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030,109 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $194,785,000. Life Planning Partners Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 19,718.0% during the 4th quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 713,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,352,000 after buying an additional 709,651 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 17,752.1% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 590,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,106,000 after buying an additional 587,596 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VBR opened at $192.82 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $181.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.20. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $160.23 and a 52 week high of $219.01.

About Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

