NorthRock Partners LLC Has $755,000 Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

NorthRock Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 180.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,152 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,468 shares during the quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $755,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rebalance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Rebalance LLC now owns 12,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $737,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Long Island Wealth Management Inc. now owns 24,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 0.7%

VEU stock opened at $64.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $61.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.91 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.04. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $53.65 and a 1-year high of $64.58.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

