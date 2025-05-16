IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Bought by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report) by 3.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 698 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $7,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Retirement Wealth Solutions LLC purchased a new position in IDEXX Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Colonial Trust Co SC boosted its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 84.8% during the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lifted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $481.00 to $520.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $450.00 to $420.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $435.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $548.00 to $558.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $475.00 to $535.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $524.75.

IDEXX Laboratories Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NASDAQ IDXX opened at $511.99 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $429.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $430.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.98, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.52. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a one year low of $356.14 and a one year high of $547.22.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.03. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 55.82% and a net margin of 22.78%. The firm had revenue of $998.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.71 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 11.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About IDEXX Laboratories

(Free Report)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc develops, manufactures, and distributes products primarily for the companion animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets in Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Companion Animal Group; Water Quality Products; and Livestock, Poultry and Dairy.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IDXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.