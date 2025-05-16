Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Buys 2,249 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,344 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,249 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $8,172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hantz Financial Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 2,888 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Evergreen Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC increased its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $340,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $169.93 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.31. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1 year low of $144.90 and a 1 year high of $233.26. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $183.93.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 28.02% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ODFL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company set a $150.00 target price on Old Dominion Freight Line and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America reduced their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $237.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $220.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.37.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

