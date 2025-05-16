Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Reduces Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 27,005 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $5,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its position in shares of Cheniere Energy by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,875 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $403,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Cheniere Energy by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,590 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Pines Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Cheniere Energy during the fourth quarter valued at $358,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Cheniere Energy in the fourth quarter worth $245,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,206 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after acquiring an additional 1,374 shares during the last quarter. 87.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Cheniere Energy Trading Up 1.1%

NYSE:LNG opened at $235.72 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $226.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $221.12. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $153.03 and a 12 month high of $257.65. The company has a market capitalization of $52.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.57 and a beta of 0.41.

Cheniere Energy Dividend Announcement

Cheniere Energy ( NYSE:LNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The energy company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by ($1.24). Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 37.19%. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.13 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 19th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.63%.

Insider Activity at Cheniere Energy

In other Cheniere Energy news, Director G Andrea Botta sold 9,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.51, for a total transaction of $1,975,590.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,448,852.34. The trade was a 20.96% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus started coverage on Cheniere Energy in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $255.00 price target for the company. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $254.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $250.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $277.00 price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $248.00 to $254.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cheniere Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $252.23.

View Our Latest Report on LNG

Cheniere Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Sabine Pass LNG Terminal with several interstate and intrastate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.