Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 162 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 162 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Vistra were worth $5,839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 616.0% during the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. Avior Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Vistra by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new stake in Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vistra

In related news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This represents a 32.10% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Price Performance

Vistra Increases Dividend

Shares of VST opened at $152.18 on Friday. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $66.50 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $124.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $141.92. The stock has a market cap of $51.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.11.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a $0.225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. This is an increase from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.15%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa America raised shares of Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Vistra from $154.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Vistra presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.67.

Vistra Company Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

