Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Sells 772 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 56,529 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 772 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Target were worth $7,660,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in Target by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 21,930,569 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,964,565,000 after buying an additional 1,306,552 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Target by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,338,729 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,532,769,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,348 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Target by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,885,015 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,332,317,000 after acquiring an additional 470,990 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Target in the 4th quarter valued at $757,892,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Target by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 5,376,640 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $726,814,000 after purchasing an additional 754,883 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TGT has been the topic of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Target from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $142.00 to $101.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Target from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Target from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 7th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price target on shares of Target from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Friday, April 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $128.63.

Target Price Performance

Shares of TGT stock opened at $96.95 on Friday. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $87.35 and a twelve month high of $167.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $98.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.27.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 4th. The retailer reported $2.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $30.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Target had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 31.11%. On average, analysts predict that Target Co. will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Target Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.56%.

About Target

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

