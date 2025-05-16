Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $6.31 Million Stake in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV reduced its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL – Free Report) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 32,535 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 790 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Allstate were worth $6,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in Allstate by 117.3% in the fourth quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,896 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares in the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Allstate by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. now owns 58,600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,297,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 508,664 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $98,065,000 after acquiring an additional 48,382 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in Allstate by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 401,542 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $77,413,000 after acquiring an additional 100,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Allstate by 56.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 186,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $36,012,000 after purchasing an additional 67,032 shares during the period. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised shares of Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Allstate from $200.00 to $197.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Allstate from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Allstate from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Allstate has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $225.20.

Shares of Allstate stock opened at $205.10 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $199.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $195.49. The Allstate Co. has a 12 month low of $156.66 and a 12 month high of $212.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The company had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.41 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.95%. This is a positive change from Allstate’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

