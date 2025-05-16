Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Has $8.24 Million Stock Position in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 11.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 103,691 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,832 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $8,244,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,233,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,624,000 after purchasing an additional 512,778 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GE HealthCare Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $240,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its stake in GE HealthCare Technologies by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. lifted its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies by 26.0% during the 4th quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 107,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on GEHC shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $86.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $104.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $105.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. BTIG Research set a $95.00 price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of GE HealthCare Technologies from $94.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.27.

GE HealthCare Technologies Price Performance

GEHC stock opened at $72.91 on Friday. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.65 and a 12-month high of $94.80. The company has a market cap of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $71.52 and a 200-day moving average of $80.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.10. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. The firm had revenue of $4.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.90 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 25th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 25th. GE HealthCare Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 2.95%.

GE HealthCare Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, April 30th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

See Also

