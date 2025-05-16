Head-To-Head Comparison: Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY) & Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ)

Crescent Energy (NYSE:CRGY – Get Free Report) and Sundance Energy (OTCMKTS:SNDEQ – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

52.1% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 13.2% of Crescent Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.5% of Sundance Energy shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Crescent Energy and Sundance Energy”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Crescent Energy $3.22 billion 0.73 $67.61 million ($0.45) -20.47 Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Crescent Energy has higher revenue and earnings than Sundance Energy.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Crescent Energy and Sundance Energy, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Crescent Energy 1 2 8 1 2.75 Sundance Energy 0 0 0 0 0.00

Crescent Energy presently has a consensus target price of $16.30, indicating a potential upside of 76.98%. Given Crescent Energy’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Crescent Energy is more favorable than Sundance Energy.

Profitability

This table compares Crescent Energy and Sundance Energy’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Crescent Energy 2.17% 12.53% 3.61% Sundance Energy N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Crescent Energy beats Sundance Energy on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Crescent Energy

Crescent Energy Company acquires, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids (NGLs) reserves. Its portfolio of assets comprises mid-cycle unconventional and conventional assets in the Eagle Ford and Uinta Basins. It also owns and operates various midstream assets, which provide services to customers. The company is based in Houston, Texas.

About Sundance Energy

Sundance Energy Inc. operates as an onshore independent oil and natural gas company in North America. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas. It focuses on operations on its 41,000 net acres in the Eagle Ford, Live Oak, Atascosa, La Salle, and McMullen counties, South Texas. Sundance Energy, Inc. is headquartered in Denver, Colorado. On March 9, 2021, Sundance Energy Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

