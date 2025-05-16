Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL) Stock Rating Upgraded by TD Cowen

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) was upgraded by investment analysts at TD Cowen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a $179.00 price objective on the medical research company’s stock. TD Cowen’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 29.08% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CRL. William Blair cut Charles River Laboratories International from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Charles River Laboratories International from $118.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $185.00 price objective (down from $250.00) on shares of Charles River Laboratories International in a report on Friday, January 17th. Citigroup raised Charles River Laboratories International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $155.00 to $175.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $172.31.

Charles River Laboratories International Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of CRL opened at $138.67 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $135.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $165.27. The stock has a market cap of $6.81 billion, a PE ratio of 924.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.50. Charles River Laboratories International has a 12 month low of $91.86 and a 12 month high of $254.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The medical research company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by $0.28. Charles River Laboratories International had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. The company had revenue of $984.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Charles River Laboratories International will post 9.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Charles River Laboratories International news, CEO James C. Foster acquired 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $165.01 per share, with a total value of $1,002,435.75. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,302,271.39. This represents a 3.42% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Birgit Girshick acquired 1,514 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $164.63 per share, with a total value of $249,249.82. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief operating officer now directly owns 55,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,064,198.54. This represents a 2.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,040 shares of company stock valued at $807,407. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Charles River Laboratories International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.6% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 60,501 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $11,917,000 after purchasing an additional 2,126 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,178,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Czech National Bank lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 11,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Fiduciary Financial Group LLC now owns 1,665 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 52.0% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Further Reading

