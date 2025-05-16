MoonLake Immunotherapeutics’ (MLTX) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC restated their buy rating on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. Needham & Company LLC currently has a $66.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MLTX. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on MoonLake Immunotherapeutics from $82.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $81.67.

Get MoonLake Immunotherapeutics alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on MLTX

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Trading Up 1.8%

Shares of MLTX opened at $37.66 on Tuesday. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $31.42 and a 12 month high of $58.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.80. The firm has a market cap of $2.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.19 and a beta of 1.31.

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics (NASDAQ:MLTX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.13. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.22) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MoonLake Immunotherapeutics will post -1.79 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics by 114.4% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,000 after purchasing an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $217,000. Finally, KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of MoonLake Immunotherapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. 93.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About MoonLake Immunotherapeutics

(Get Free Report)

MoonLake Immunotherapeutics, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapies. It develops Sonelokimab, a novel investigational Nanobody for the treatment of inflammation diseases; and hidradenitis suppurativa, psoriatic arthritis, axial spondyloarthritis, and psoriasis. MoonLake Immunotherapeutics was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Zug, Switzerland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MoonLake Immunotherapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.