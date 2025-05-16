Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC) Downgraded by KeyCorp to “Underweight”

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) was downgraded by stock analysts at KeyCorp from a “sector weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $39.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 10.20% from the company’s previous close. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Exelon’s FY2026 earnings at $2.82 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on EXC. Scotiabank raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Exelon from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays raised their price objective on Exelon from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Exelon from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Exelon from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.30.

Exelon stock opened at $43.43 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $43.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.22 and a 200-day moving average of $41.51. Exelon has a 52 week low of $34.01 and a 52 week high of $48.11.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.30 billion. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.52% and a net margin of 10.68%. The business’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Exelon will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 127,917,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,894,417,000 after purchasing an additional 581,686 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,618,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,545,000 after purchasing an additional 7,483,873 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 26,314,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $988,080,000 after purchasing an additional 368,505 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 24,662,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,277,000 after purchasing an additional 653,627 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of Exelon by 11.6% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 19,077,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $879,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988,212 shares during the period. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

