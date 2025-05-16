Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for ARWR FY2026 Earnings

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Chardan Capital issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report released on Tuesday, May 13th. Chardan Capital analyst K. Nakae anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($3.44) per share for the year. Chardan Capital currently has a “Buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($2.42) per share.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price target (down from $51.00) on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, February 14th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.13.

Shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $15.34 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.27, a quick ratio of 6.09 and a current ratio of 6.09. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $17.83. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $9.57 and a twelve month high of $30.41. The firm has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.89.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $2.81. The business had revenue of $542.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) earnings per share.

In related news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 40,322 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.07, for a total transaction of $406,042.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,022,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,502,093.85. The trade was a 0.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Over the last three months, insiders sold 275,880 shares of company stock valued at $4,034,037. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 297.6% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,175 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 72.3% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,978 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 134.3% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,401 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 2,523 shares in the last quarter. 62.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

