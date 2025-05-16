Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 210.14 ($2.80) and traded as high as GBX 219 ($2.91). Henderson Far East Income shares last traded at GBX 215.50 ($2.87), with a volume of 241,187 shares.

Henderson Far East Income Stock Down 0.3%

The company has a market cap of £349.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.85 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 210.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 221.80.

Henderson Far East Income (LON:HFEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 15th. The company reported GBX 5.73 ($0.08) EPS for the quarter. Henderson Far East Income had a net margin of 589.91% and a negative return on equity of 2.82%.

Henderson Far East Income Increases Dividend

About Henderson Far East Income

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a GBX 10.25 ($0.14) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. This is a positive change from Henderson Far East Income’s previous dividend of $6.20. This represents a dividend yield of 1.5%. Henderson Far East Income’s dividend payout ratio is currently -393.80%.

Henderson Far East Income aims to provide a high level of dividend as well as capital appreciation from a diversified portfolio of investments traded on the Pacific, Australasian, Japanese and Indian stock markets. It makes investments in a diversified portfolio of securities issued by companies listed on stock exchanges in, or which are based in or the business activities are concentrated on the Asia Pacific region or by governments in the Asia Pacific region.

