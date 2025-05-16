What is William Blair’s Estimate for Karman FY2026 Earnings?

Karman Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KRMN – Free Report) – Research analysts at William Blair upped their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Karman in a research note issued on Tuesday, May 13th. William Blair analyst L. Dipalma now forecasts that the company will earn $0.60 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.59. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Karman’s FY2027 earnings at $0.71 EPS.
Karman (NYSE:KRMN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $100.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $95.40 million.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Karman
Karman Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE KRMN opened at $44.57 on Thursday. Karman has a one year low of $25.02 and a one year high of $45.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $34.62.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Karman
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. HBK Investments L P bought a new position in Karman in the 1st quarter worth about $3,342,000. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Karman in the 1st quarter worth about $19,216,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karman in the 1st quarter worth about $7,520,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Karman in the 1st quarter worth about $1,632,000. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Karman in the 1st quarter worth about $23,827,000.
Karman Company Profile
We specialize in the upfront design, testing, manufacturing, and sale of mission-critical systems for existing and emerging missile and defense, and space programs. Our integrated payload protection, propulsion, and interstage system solutions are deployed across a wide variety of existing and emerging programs supporting important Department of Defense (“DoD”) and space sector initiatives.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Karman
- Buy P&G Now, Before It Sets A New All-Time High
- Walmart Stock Alert: Big Price Move Expected Soon
- Top Stocks Investing in 5G Technology
- An Acquisition Just Made Dick’s the Most Exciting Stock in Retail
- How to Use the MarketBeat Excel Dividend Calculator
- Microsoft and OpenAI Just Hit Reset—Here’s Why MSFT Stock Wins
Receive News & Ratings for Karman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Karman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.