BioSyent (CVE:RX) Share Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Shares of BioSyent Inc. (CVE:RX – Get Free Report) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$10.75 and traded as high as C$10.77. BioSyent shares last traded at C$10.77, with a volume of 3,490 shares traded.

BioSyent Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 6.91, a current ratio of 3.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$10.75 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.05. The firm has a market capitalization of C$123.18 million, a P/E ratio of 17.48 and a beta of 0.93.

BioSyent Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BioSyent Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires or licenses, develops, and sells pharmaceutical and other healthcare products in Canada and internationally. Its products include FeraMAX Pd Therapeutic 150 for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia; FeraMAX Pd Maintenance 45, a chewable supplement for the prevention of iron deficiency anemia; and FeraMAX Pd Powder 15, a powder form product used for preventing iron deficiency and iron deficiency anemia.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for BioSyent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioSyent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.