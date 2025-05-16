MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA) CEO Frederick G. Thiel Sells 55,010 Shares

MARA Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) CEO Frederick G. Thiel sold 55,010 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $825,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,146,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $62,202,060. The trade was a 1.31% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

MARA Trading Down 1.2%

MARA stock opened at $15.68 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. MARA Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $9.81 and a twelve month high of $30.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 6.82. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.19.

MARA (NASDAQ:MARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The business services provider reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $213.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.19 million. MARA had a net margin of 27.48% and a negative return on equity of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that MARA Holdings, Inc. will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MARA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Compass Point reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $9.50 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of MARA in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of MARA from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of MARA in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of MARA in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of MARA from $30.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MARA presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec lifted its stake in MARA by 161.8% in the first quarter. Federation des caisses Desjardins du Quebec now owns 95,667 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 59,130 shares during the period. SRN Advisors LLC boosted its stake in MARA by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. SRN Advisors LLC now owns 71,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 9,883 shares in the last quarter. Vident Advisory LLC boosted its stake in MARA by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 695,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $7,995,000 after purchasing an additional 25,088 shares in the last quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. boosted its stake in MARA by 16.5% in the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 178,075 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 25,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in MARA by 316.2% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 468,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $5,392,000 after purchasing an additional 356,219 shares in the last quarter. 44.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About MARA

MARA Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the bitcoin ecosystem in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc and changed its name to MARA Holdings, Inc in August 2024. MARA Holdings, Inc was incorporated in 2010 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

