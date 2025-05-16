LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday.

LKQ has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a report on Monday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.60.

Get LKQ alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LKQ

LKQ Price Performance

NASDAQ LKQ opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 0.98. LKQ has a 52-week low of $35.56 and a 52-week high of $46.64.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business had revenue of $3.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. LKQ’s dividend payout ratio is 44.78%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total value of $634,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 336,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,225,233.20. This represents a 4.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 280,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,385,941.23. This trade represents a 0.97% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 45,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,873,750. 0.55% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in LKQ by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,591,553 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $241,643,000 after purchasing an additional 48,813 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in LKQ by 14.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,003,769 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $255,384,000 after purchasing an additional 771,829 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in LKQ by 26.6% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,571,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $204,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,481 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in LKQ by 4.2% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,692,421 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $199,616,000 after purchasing an additional 187,713 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in LKQ by 258.0% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,562,625 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $194,089,000 after purchasing an additional 3,288,048 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LKQ Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for LKQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LKQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.