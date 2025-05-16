iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Acquired by Focus Partners Wealth

Focus Partners Wealth increased its holdings in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 104,228 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,748 shares during the quarter. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $2,872,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $57,303,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 715.2% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,118,545 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $55,781,000 after buying an additional 1,858,658 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 560.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,180,797 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $31,090,000 after buying an additional 1,002,050 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 392.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC now owns 285,997 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 227,970 shares during the period. Finally, B&D White Capital Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,270,000.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock opened at $29.61 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.51 and a beta of 0.61. iShares Silver Trust has a twelve month low of $24.25 and a twelve month high of $31.80.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

