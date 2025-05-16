Focus Partners Wealth Has $3.07 Million Stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Focus Partners Wealth increased its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,510 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,654,000 after buying an additional 6,225 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. First United Bank & Trust now owns 1,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 528,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,195,000 after purchasing an additional 16,338 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $471,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC boosted its position in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. M. Kulyk & Associates LLC now owns 520,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,380,000 after purchasing an additional 10,936 shares during the period.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Stock Up 0.2%

STIP stock opened at $102.34 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $102.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.70. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a one year low of $98.84 and a one year high of $103.61.

iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF Profile

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

