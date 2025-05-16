Cresset Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Cresset Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 76.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,102 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $441,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ATR. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 282.9% in the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 5,024 shares during the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 9,513 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after purchasing an additional 1,146 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,418 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in AptarGroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $858,000. Finally, Congress Asset Management Co. boosted its holdings in AptarGroup by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 703,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,490,000 after purchasing an additional 27,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ATR shares. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of AptarGroup from $185.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AptarGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $170.00 price target (up previously from $162.00) on shares of AptarGroup in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.60.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Stephan B. Tanda sold 11,329 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.39, for a total transaction of $1,726,426.31. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 204,986 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,816.54. This represents a 5.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 995 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.42, for a total transaction of $151,657.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,301 shares in the company, valued at $4,008,798.42. This trade represents a 3.65% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 30,095 shares of company stock worth $4,565,770. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AptarGroup Stock Up 1.6%

Shares of ATR stock opened at $154.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.98, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.58. AptarGroup, Inc. has a one year low of $130.85 and a one year high of $178.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $147.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

AptarGroup (NYSE:ATR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $887.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $894.26 million. AptarGroup had a net margin of 10.45% and a return on equity of 15.56%. AptarGroup’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 5.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AptarGroup Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 1st will be issued a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.16%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.85%.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures segments.

