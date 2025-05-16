Focus Partners Wealth Has $2.81 Million Holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS)

Focus Partners Wealth grew its holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Free Report) by 549.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,069 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,364 shares during the period. Focus Partners Wealth’s holdings in Hingham Institution for Savings were worth $2,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 941.3% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 479 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $122,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $204,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $238,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,025 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $287,000. 49.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hingham Institution for Savings Stock Performance

NASDAQ HIFS opened at $269.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $241.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $255.70. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $164.00 and a 1 year high of $300.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $579.38 million, a P/E ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Hingham Institution for Savings Dividend Announcement

Hingham Institution for Savings ( NASDAQ:HIFS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The savings and loans company reported $2.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 2.95%. The firm had revenue of $17.59 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 5th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 5th. Hingham Institution for Savings’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hingham Institution for Savings from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th.

About Hingham Institution for Savings

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and small businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, consumer, and mortgage loans.

