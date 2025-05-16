Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Sells 12,171 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Free Report) by 19.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,171 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $2,239,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OZK. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 176.7% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 761 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the period. V Square Quantitative Management LLC raised its stake in Bank OZK by 81.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Finally, Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Institutional investors own 86.18% of the company’s stock.

Bank OZK Trading Up 0.0%

Bank OZK stock opened at $46.49 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Bank OZK has a 1 year low of $35.71 and a 1 year high of $53.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $42.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.84.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

Bank OZK ( NASDAQ:OZK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $409.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $403.05 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 25.83% and a return on equity of 13.90%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.20%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on OZK. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $58.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.13.

Bank OZK Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers deposit services, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time and reciprocal deposits.

