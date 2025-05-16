Cresset Asset Management LLC Sells 9,667 Shares of Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI)

Cresset Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Free Report) by 64.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,223 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,667 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Logitech International were worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Transatlantique SA bought a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Logitech International by 1,339.1% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Exane Asset Management purchased a new stake in Logitech International in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in Logitech International by 975.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 484 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. 45.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LOGI shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Logitech International from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $90.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Logitech International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Logitech International from $96.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Logitech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Logitech International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.71.

Shares of Logitech International stock opened at $87.76 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.24 and its 200 day moving average is $85.70. Logitech International S.A. has a twelve month low of $64.73 and a twelve month high of $105.65.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Logitech International had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 30.53%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Logitech International S.A. will post 4.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Logitech International announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, March 5th that allows the company to buyback $600.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 3.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Logitech International SA, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets software-enabled hardware solutions that connect people to working, creating, gaming, and streaming worldwide. The company offers products for gamers and streamers, including mice, racing wheels, headsets, keyboards, microphones, and streaming services; corded and cordless keyboards and keyboard-and-mouse combinations; pointing devices, such as wireless mice and wireless mouse products; conference room cameras, such as ConferenceCams; controllers for video conferencing room solutions; PC-based webcams, including streaming cameras and VC webcams; tablet accessories that includes keyboards for tablets; PC and VC headsets, in-ear headphones, and premium wireless earbuds; and mobile speakers and PC speakers, as well as portable wireless Bluetooth speakers.

