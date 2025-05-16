Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Purchases 3,170 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 48,814 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Valvoline by 1,004.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 895 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in Valvoline during the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 6,000 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total value of $224,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,560.05. The trade was a 28.16% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of VVV stock opened at $34.19 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.70. Valvoline Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.02 and a 52-week high of $48.27. The company has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a PE ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.20. The business’s fifty day moving average is $34.39 and its 200 day moving average is $36.81.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 16.34% and a return on equity of 143.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TD Securities initiated coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Valvoline from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Valvoline from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $44.00 target price (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Valvoline presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.33.

Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

