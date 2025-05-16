Focus Partners Wealth Purchases Shares of 28,771 ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD)

Focus Partners Wealth purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 28,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,114,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QLD. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 226.1% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 3,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 9.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 8,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $914,000 after acquiring an additional 1,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProShares Ultra QQQ by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,787 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA QLD opened at $105.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.03 and a beta of 2.35. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a 52 week low of $64.72 and a 52 week high of $120.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $87.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $102.41.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

