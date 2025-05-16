Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.49 Million Stake in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc decreased its holdings in F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 19.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 100,921 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,980 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 29,393 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 52,065 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $770,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares during the period. Forum Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of F.N.B. by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 13,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 744 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 104,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,542,000 after buying an additional 765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in F.N.B. by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 24,524 shares of the bank’s stock worth $362,000 after buying an additional 870 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director David L. Motley sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $232,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 65,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,013,485.44. This represents a 18.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

F.N.B. Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of FNB stock opened at $14.44 on Friday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12 month low of $10.88 and a 12 month high of $17.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.66. The company has a market cap of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 11.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 0.88.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.02. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 18.12%. The company had revenue of $411.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $409.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.34 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.32%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FNB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded F.N.B. from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on F.N.B. from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on F.N.B. in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.50 price objective on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of F.N.B. in a report on Thursday, April 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, F.N.B. has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.57.

About F.N.B.

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

