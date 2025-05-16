62,090 Shares in StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO) Bought by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of StandardAero, Inc. (NYSE:SARO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 62,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,537,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the fourth quarter valued at $183,924,000. Carlyle Group Inc. purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the fourth quarter valued at $165,294,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the fourth quarter valued at $161,324,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the fourth quarter valued at $155,829,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in StandardAero during the fourth quarter valued at $147,628,000.

StandardAero Price Performance

Shares of SARO opened at $30.19 on Friday. StandardAero, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.31 and a twelve month high of $34.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.81.

Analyst Ratings Changes

StandardAero ( NYSE:SARO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.51 billion. StandardAero’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that StandardAero, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SARO. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of StandardAero from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of StandardAero from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.11.

Insider Activity

In other StandardAero news, major shareholder Private Ltd Gic sold 6,629,834 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.16, for a total transaction of $180,066,291.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,817,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,108,595,803.84. This trade represents a 13.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

StandardAero Profile

StandardAero, Inc provides aerospace engine aftermarket services for fixed and rotary wing aircraft in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Engine Services and Component Repair Services. The Engine Services segment provides a suite of aftermarket services, including maintenance, repair and overhaul, on-wing and field service support, asset management, and engineering and related solutions to customers in the commercial aerospace, military and helicopter, and business aviation end markets.

Featured Articles

