Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 3,550 Shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Free Report) by 7.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 50,673 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,550 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc owned about 0.11% of Fresh Del Monte Produce worth $1,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FDP. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,809,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,722,000 after purchasing an additional 133,122 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce during the 4th quarter worth about $42,522,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,105,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,709,000 after purchasing an additional 44,777 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 950,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,553,000 after purchasing an additional 171,574 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 919,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,540,000 after purchasing an additional 164,120 shares during the last quarter. 64.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Marissa R. Tenazas sold 1,148 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total transaction of $35,645.40. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,573 shares in the company, valued at $110,941.65. This represents a 24.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Ziad Nabulsi sold 1,725 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $52,474.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,498 shares in the company, valued at approximately $349,769.16. This represents a 13.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,469 shares of company stock valued at $319,190 in the last quarter. 31.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Price Performance

Shares of FDP opened at $32.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.09. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.99. Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.23 and a 52-week high of $35.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 98.82 and a beta of 0.36.

Fresh Del Monte Produce (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. Fresh Del Monte Produce had a return on equity of 5.91% and a net margin of 0.36%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Fresh Del Monte Produce announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, February 24th that allows the company to repurchase $150.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to buy up to 10.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. Fresh Del Monte Produce’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.22%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Company Profile

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

