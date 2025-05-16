Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Acquires 18,865 Shares of Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOX – Free Report) by 91.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,865 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in FOX were worth $1,803,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in FOX in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its holdings in FOX by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of FOX by 51.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of FOX by 82.7% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp raised its position in shares of FOX by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 1,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.41% of the company’s stock.

FOX stock opened at $51.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.03. The stock has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.56. Fox Co. has a 1 year low of $30.10 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.14.

FOX ( NASDAQ:FOX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.19 billion. FOX had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 18.50%. Research analysts anticipate that Fox Co. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Keith Rupert Murdoch sold 58,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.17, for a total value of $3,083,860.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,200,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,849,832.54. This represents a 4.61% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 23.06% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Moffett Nathanson cut shares of FOX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st.

Fox Corporation operates as a news, sports, and entertainment company in the United States (U.S.). The company operates through four segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, Credible, and The FOX Studio Lot. The Cable Network Programming segment produces and licenses news and sports content for distribution through traditional cable television systems, direct broadcast satellite operators and telecommunication companies, virtual multi-channel video programming distributors, and other digital platforms primarily in the U.S.

