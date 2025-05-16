Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Has $1.92 Million Stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 51,454 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,015 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 85.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 304,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,952,000 after buying an additional 140,624 shares during the period. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $556,000. Perpetual Ltd increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 214,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,989,000 after buying an additional 16,520 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 986.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 26,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 23,823 shares during the period. 83.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of ZWS stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.91, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.09. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 1 year low of $27.74 and a 1 year high of $41.15.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 14.03% and a net margin of 10.23%. The firm had revenue of $388.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s payout ratio is presently 36.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 25,921 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.19, for a total transaction of $964,001.99. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 94,132 shares in the company, valued at $3,500,769.08. This represents a 21.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Pauli sold 2,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.11, for a total value of $100,419.66. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,255,248.92. The trade was a 4.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BNP Paribas cut Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.43.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

