Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Position in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Free Report) by 21.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,168 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 23,835 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $1,849,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ONB. Sanctuary Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 32,029 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $762,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 57,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after acquiring an additional 509 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 4,365 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 16,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $356,000 after acquiring an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in Old National Bancorp by 58.9% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,788 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of ONB opened at $22.32 on Friday. Old National Bancorp has a twelve month low of $15.60 and a twelve month high of $24.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a PE ratio of 13.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Old National Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Old National Bancorp ( NASDAQ:ONB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The bank reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 18.24%. The company had revenue of $486.87 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $478.37 million. Research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 5th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 5th. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.56%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on ONB shares. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $29.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, agricultural loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Featured Stories

