Ensign Peak Advisors Inc Reduces Stock Holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH)

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc reduced its holdings in UiPath Inc. (NYSE:PATH – Free Report) by 13.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 159,593 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,085 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in UiPath were worth $2,028,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Avanza Fonder AB acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $816,000. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its position in UiPath by 183.0% during the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 49,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $624,000 after buying an additional 31,755 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in UiPath by 76.0% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 236,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,011,000 after buying an additional 102,258 shares during the period. Finally, Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in UiPath during the fourth quarter valued at $137,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Hitesh Ramani sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.19, for a total value of $127,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 314,891 shares in the company, valued at $3,208,739.29. This represents a 3.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Ashim Gupta sold 98,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.01, for a total transaction of $1,186,527.95. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 987,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,857,737.22. This trade represents a 9.10% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 22.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of UiPath from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $13.00 price objective on shares of UiPath in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of UiPath from $19.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.72.

UiPath Stock Down 1.1%

NYSE PATH opened at $13.07 on Friday. UiPath Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.38 and a 52 week high of $20.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a PE ratio of -81.69 and a beta of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.71.

About UiPath

UiPath Inc provides an end-to-end automation platform that offers a range of robotic process automation (RPA) solutions primarily in the United States, Romania, the United Kingdom, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company offers a suite of interrelated software to build, manage, run, engage, measure, and govern automation within the organization.

