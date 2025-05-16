Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Increases Position in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its holdings in Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENTG – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,120 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Entegris were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of Entegris in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entegris in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Entegris in the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Promus Capital LLC bought a new position in Entegris during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Entegris by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter.

Entegris Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ENTG opened at $78.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $81.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.01. Entegris, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.75 and a 52-week high of $147.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Entegris Dividend Announcement

Entegris ( NASDAQ:ENTG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by ($0.02). Entegris had a return on equity of 12.83% and a net margin of 9.03%. The company had revenue of $773.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Entegris, Inc. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 30th. Entegris’s payout ratio is 19.61%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Entegris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 19th. KeyCorp decreased their price target on Entegris from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Entegris from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Entegris from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Entegris from $125.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Olivier Blachier sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.00, for a total value of $106,272.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 10,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,177,524. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Entegris Profile

Entegris, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies microcontamination control products, specialty chemicals, and advanced materials handling solutions in North America, Taiwan, China, South Korea, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia. It operates in three segments: Materials Solutions (MS); Microcontamination Control (MC); and Advanced Materials Handling (AMH).

