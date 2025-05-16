Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

Shares of CZWI stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.74.

Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CZWI. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 59,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Citizens Community Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth $48,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,958 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $407,000 after purchasing an additional 6,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 33.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 39,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $637,000 after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.11% of the company’s stock.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

