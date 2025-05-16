Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance
Shares of CZWI stock opened at $14.90 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.23 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.19. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 12 month low of $10.75 and a 12 month high of $17.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $148.85 million, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.74.
Citizens Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.05. Citizens Community Bancorp had a net margin of 13.79% and a return on equity of 7.87%. The company had revenue of $14.19 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.20 million. Analysts forecast that Citizens Community Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Citizens Community Bancorp
Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal N.A. that provides various traditional community banking services to businesses, agricultural operators, and consumers. It accepts various deposit products, including demand deposits, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.
Featured Stories
