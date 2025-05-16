Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS) Downgraded to “Sell” Rating by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning.

Separately, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Natural Gas Services Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th.

Natural Gas Services Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NGS opened at $24.79 on Tuesday. Natural Gas Services Group has a 12-month low of $16.70 and a 12-month high of $29.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $310.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.37 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $20.43 and a 200 day moving average of $23.93.

Natural Gas Services Group (NYSE:NGS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The oil and gas company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $41.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.52 million. Natural Gas Services Group had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 6.60%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Natural Gas Services Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Natural Gas Services Group in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 4,293.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,274 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,245 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming lifted its stake in shares of Natural Gas Services Group by 116.0% during the 1st quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 4,427 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 2,377 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Natural Gas Services Group in the 4th quarter worth $128,000. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. 65.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Natural Gas Services Group

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides natural gas compression equipment and services to the energy industry in the United States. It engineers and fabricates, operates, rents, and maintains natural gas compressors for oil and natural gas production and plant facilities. It also designs, fabricates, and assembles compressor units for rental or sale; and designs, manufactures, and sells a line of reciprocating natural gas compressor frames, cylinders, and parts.

