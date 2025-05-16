Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lowered its position in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 62,125 shares of the company’s stock after selling 338 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Sysco were worth $4,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SYY. Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Sysco by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC increased its stake in Sysco by 9.9% during the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $326,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Sysco by 179.5% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 804,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,500,000 after purchasing an additional 516,585 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $3,668,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 218,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,730,000 after buying an additional 34,829 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Sysco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Sysco from $82.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Sysco from $86.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sysco from $87.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $87.00 target price on Sysco and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Sheila Talton sold 356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total transaction of $25,219.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $902,359.92. This trade represents a 2.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sysco Stock Up 1.7%

Sysco stock opened at $72.32 on Friday. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $67.12 and a 52 week high of $82.23. The stock has a market cap of $35.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $71.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.66.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $19.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.11 billion. Sysco had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 106.30%. Sysco’s revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. This is a boost from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.96%.

Sysco Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

