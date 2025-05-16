CMS Energy (CMS) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for CMS Energy (NYSE: CMS):

5/9/2025 – CMS Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/29/2025 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $77.00 to $79.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $73.00 to $76.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

4/28/2025 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/25/2025 – CMS Energy had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Scotiabank. They now have a $81.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $77.00.

4/25/2025 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from $77.00 to $81.00. They now have a “sector outperform” rating on the stock.

4/25/2025 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $78.00 to $82.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/23/2025 – CMS Energy was given a new $74.00 price target on by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/21/2025 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc. from $77.00 to $83.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/18/2025 – CMS Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

4/14/2025 – CMS Energy had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $80.00 to $77.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

4/10/2025 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

4/2/2025 – CMS Energy was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

3/25/2025 – CMS Energy was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

3/24/2025 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/24/2025 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $73.00 to $80.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/21/2025 – CMS Energy had its price target raised by analysts at UBS Group AG from $77.00 to $80.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

CMS Energy Trading Up 3.2%

Shares of CMS Energy stock opened at $71.00 on Friday. CMS Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $58.50 and a 12-month high of $76.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The utilities provider reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.03). CMS Energy had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $2.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. CMS Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that CMS Energy Co. will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CMS Energy Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at CMS Energy

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.5425 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 9th. This represents a $2.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.06%. CMS Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.39%.

In other news, Director Laura Wright sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.84, for a total value of $174,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 38,790 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,709,093.60. This trade represents a 6.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Brandon J. Hofmeister sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total transaction of $147,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 71,931 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,306,349.87. This trade represents a 2.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 6,698 shares of company stock worth $483,935. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of CMS Energy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in CMS Energy by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,341,416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,879,824,000 after buying an additional 166,328 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in CMS Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,554,877 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,243,438,000 after acquiring an additional 2,297,928 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in CMS Energy by 28.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,741,389 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $649,264,000 after purchasing an additional 2,131,269 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,608,680 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $505,869,000 after purchasing an additional 98,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CMS Energy by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,026,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $227,308,000 after purchasing an additional 39,846 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.57% of the company’s stock.

CMS Energy Corporation operates as an energy company primarily in Michigan. The company operates through three segments: Electric Utility; Gas Utility; and Enterprises. The Electric Utility segment is involved in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. This segment generates electricity through coal, wind, gas, renewable energy, oil, and nuclear sources.

