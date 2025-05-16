Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Free Report) by 48.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 538,647 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 175,246 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc owned about 0.42% of Alaska Air Group worth $34,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alaska Air Group by 44.8% during the fourth quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 588 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group by 61.6% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 955 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Millstone Evans Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 97.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,623 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. 81.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Alaska Air Group

In other news, EVP Andrew R. Harrison sold 6,600 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.28, for a total value of $503,448.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,595,808.40. This trade represents a 16.24% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Muehlen Constance E. Von sold 22,157 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.12, for a total value of $1,664,433.84. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 20,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,353.12. This represents a 52.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,790 shares of company stock valued at $2,169,537 over the last three months. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Alaska Air Group Stock Down 2.2%

ALK stock opened at $52.97 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.24. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.37, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.41. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $32.62 and a twelve month high of $78.08.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported ($0.77) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.19 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 3.37%. Alaska Air Group’s revenue was up 40.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.92) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on ALK shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $62.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Alaska Air Group from $83.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $95.00 to $55.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.92.

About Alaska Air Group

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates airlines. It operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The company offers scheduled air transportation services on Boeing jet aircraft for passengers and cargo in the United States, and in parts of Canada, Mexico, Costa Rica, Belize, Guatemala, and the Bahamas; and for passengers across a shorter distance network within the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

