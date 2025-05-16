Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV Acquires 4,106 Shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,682 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,106 shares during the quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $4,539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dell Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Dell Technologies in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $128.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on Dell Technologies from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Dell Technologies from a “negative” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.71.

Insider Activity at Dell Technologies

In other news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 926 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.29, for a total transaction of $86,386.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,540,168.92. This trade represents a 2.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 46.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Stock Down 0.2%

DELL opened at $110.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $91.37 and a 200-day moving average of $108.73. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.25 and a 12-month high of $179.70. The stock has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.99.

Dell Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.525 per share. This is a boost from Dell Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.76%.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

See Also

