ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.
ORIX Trading Up 1.4%
Shares of ORIX stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. ORIX has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88.
ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 13.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On ORIX
ORIX Company Profile
ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.
