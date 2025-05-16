ORIX (NYSE:IX) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning.

Shares of ORIX stock opened at $20.55 on Tuesday. ORIX has a 1 year low of $17.75 and a 1 year high of $25.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.88.

ORIX (NYSE:IX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.17 billion. ORIX had a return on equity of 9.73% and a net margin of 13.66%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in ORIX by 198.9% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,353 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 4,893 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of ORIX by 30.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,460 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the period. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in ORIX by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in ORIX by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 36,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,887,000 after buying an additional 2,775 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in ORIX by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 32,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the United States, Asia, Europe, Australasia, and the Middle East. The company's Corporate Financial Services and Maintenance Leasing segment is involved in the finance and fee; leasing and rental of automobiles, electronic measuring instruments, and ICT-related equipment businesses; and provision of life insurance and environment and energy-related products and services.

