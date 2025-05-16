Man Group plc Has $30.84 Million Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Man Group plc decreased its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 134,842 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 15,247 shares during the quarter. Man Group plc’s holdings in ResMed were worth $30,837,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ResMed in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,107,000. NorthRock Partners LLC boosted its stake in ResMed by 88.3% in the 4th quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 2,450 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $560,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in ResMed in the 4th quarter valued at $642,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in ResMed by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 16,807 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,848,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the period. Finally, Focus Partners Wealth lifted its holdings in shares of ResMed by 197.0% during the fourth quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 11,606 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,655,000 after buying an additional 7,698 shares in the last quarter. 54.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

ResMed Stock Up 0.7%

Shares of RMD opened at $248.60 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $224.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $234.18. The company has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.78. ResMed Inc. has a one year low of $179.42 and a one year high of $263.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.33 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

ResMed Announces Dividend

ResMed ( NYSE:RMD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. ResMed had a return on equity of 26.17% and a net margin of 25.34%. ResMed’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 8th will be issued a $0.53 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 8th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RMD has been the topic of several research reports. KeyCorp set a $274.00 price target on shares of ResMed in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of ResMed from $250.00 to $240.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Citigroup raised shares of ResMed from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ResMed in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $258.83.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ResMed

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Kaushik Ghoshal sold 9,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.31, for a total transaction of $2,332,075.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,327,289.75. This represents a 50.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Peter C. Farrell sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.71, for a total value of $455,420.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 75,218 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,127,890.78. This trade represents a 2.59% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 48,949 shares of company stock worth $11,335,320. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

ResMed Company Profile

(Free Report)

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications for the healthcare markets. The company operates in two segments, Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including ApneaLink Air, a portable diagnostic device that measures oximetry, respiratory effort, pulse, nasal flow, and snoring; and NightOwl, a portable, cloud-connected, and disposable diagnostic device that measures AHI based on derived peripheral arterial tone, actigraphy, and oximetry over several nights.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.